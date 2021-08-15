Ashli Babbit’s mother has been forced to grieve the loss of her daughter, a U.S. Air Force veteran fatally shot in the Capitol riot on January 6th, in silence as her pleas for answers from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) have returned radio silence despite her claim that she has reached out dozens of times to both offices.

Micki Witthoeft, Babbitt’s mother, sat down with conservative pundit Dinesh D’Souza for a podcast to discuss Babbitt’s death and the aftermath.

The Air Force veteran’s mother maintains that in addition to the silence from Pelosi and Feinstein, […]