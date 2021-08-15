(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Last year, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio made a show of de-funding the NYPD to the tune of $1 billion , which included dismantling the department’s plain clothes Anti-Crime Unit. Now, with crime and shootings skyrocketing throughout the city, Harlem business owners and residents want the street crimes unit to return.
“With the business establishments having outside events, the concern is one of these bullets, like we see in the city so many times, actually striking a patron,” community advocate Alpheaus Marcus said. Store owners on the strip said they’ve also seen an increase in […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thetruthaboutguns.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker