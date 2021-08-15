(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Last year, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio made a show of de-funding the NYPD to the tune of $1 billion , which included dismantling the department’s plain clothes Anti-Crime Unit. Now, with crime and shootings skyrocketing throughout the city, Harlem business owners and residents want the street crimes unit to return.

“With the business establishments having outside events, the concern is one of these bullets, like we see in the city so many times, actually striking a patron,” community advocate Alpheaus Marcus said. Store owners on the strip said they’ve also seen an increase in […]