Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot waves while attending a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 04, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) At least 45 people were shot, five of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The first shooting fatality occurred at 5:15 p.m. Friday, when an 18-year-old male was shot and killed while “standing on a street in the 5100 block of West Fullerton,” NBC 5 reported .

The next firearm-related fatality was the result of a shooting just after […]