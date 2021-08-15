AP Photo/Ted S. Warren As of today it’s legal to openly carry a firearm in South Carolina… as long as you’ve got a license to carry a concealed firearm.

While the new “open carry with training” law isn’t a huge leap forward for the state, both Republicans and Democrats are hyping up the measure, though for very different reasons. Conservatives want to highlight that they did something to improve the state’s gun laws this session (even if the new law doesn’t go nearly as far as the five states adopting Constitutional Carry), while Democrats want to scare the bejeebers out […]