AP Photo/Ted S. Warren As of today it’s legal to openly carry a firearm in South Carolina… as long as you’ve got a license to carry a concealed firearm.
While the new “open carry with training” law isn’t a huge leap forward for the state, both Republicans and Democrats are hyping up the measure, though for very different reasons. Conservatives want to highlight that they did something to improve the state’s gun laws this session (even if the new law doesn’t go nearly as far as the five states adopting Constitutional Carry), while Democrats want to scare the bejeebers out […]
Read the rest of this story here: bearingarms.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker