AP Photo/Rahmat Gul President Joe Biden on Sunday afternoon authorized another 1,000 American forces to deploy to Kabul to help with a massive evacuation effort of American civilians and employees, as well as Afghan allies, as the Taliban declared victory.

The additional 1,000 forces comes after Biden ordered another 1,000 on Saturday, on top of an initial 3,000 forces to join those at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, bringing the total number of U.S. forces in Kabul up to around 6,000.

The first 3,000 to the airport consisted of two Marine infantry battalions and an Army battalion that were already in […]