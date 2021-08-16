The New York Times reports on Joe Biden’s decision making regarding Afghanistan. The article is accessible here .
The whole report is worth reading, but I want to highlight this passage: In late March, [Lloyd] Austin and [Mark] Milley made a last-ditch effort with the president by forecasting dire outcomes in which the Afghan military folded in an aggressive advance by the Taliban. They drew comparisons to how the Iraqi military was overrun by the Islamic State in 2014 after U.S. combat troops left Iraq, prompting Obama to send U.S. forces back. “We’ve seen this movie before,” Austin told Biden, […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.powerlineblog.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker