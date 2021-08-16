Confronted with scenes of anguish after the Afghan military collapsed and Afghan citizens face abandonment, Democratic lawmakers are castigating President Joe Biden for his lead role in orchestrating the tragedy that has unfolded.

“This is a crisis of untold proportions,” Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California told NBC News . “This is an intelligence failure.”

Although less than two months ago, President Joe Biden said that the U.S. exit from Afghanistan would not resemble the panic-stricken escape from Saigon in 1975, Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan said it looked to her as though history was repeating itself.“It does feel like […]