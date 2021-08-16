The Center for American Progress – a leading left-wing think-tank influential in the Biden White House – partnered with a Chinese Communist Party influence group on reports guiding American policy in the Middle East.

Often highlighted as for being “ closely aligned ” with the White House during the Obama years, the Center for American Progress (CAP) carries similar influence under Biden, counting several former employees and fellows as officials in Joe Biden’s White House.

The think tank’s Chinese Communist Party-sponsored paper from July 2015 is entitled “Exploring Avenues for China-U.S. Cooperation on the Middle East”. One of the […]