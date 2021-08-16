Eric Queen , Owner of New Bern Live and a Retired U.S. Marine, gave me some of his thoughts about what is happening in Afghanistan currently.
“I was deployed as a mentor to the Afghan Security Battalion responsible for recruiting the Afghan Army and have first hand experiences the level of stupidity that post doesn’t come close to touching.” Queen posted on Facebook:
Nothing the mainstream media is telling you about the failures in Afghanistan is remotely accurate.The failures can’t be pointed to one Administration but series of stupid decisions made over the course of decades.There was NEVER a professional […]
Read the rest of this story here: djhjmedia.com
