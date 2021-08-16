Dr. Anthony Fauci dismissed a new study on how effective the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are on the delta variant of COVID-19, showing that the Moderna vaccine offers better protection than the Pfizer vaccine.

The Mayo Clinic and biotech company found in the study of 25,000 Minnesota residents that the effectiveness of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines dropped in July, amid the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19. While the researchers said the vaccines provided good protection, the effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine was 76%, while Pfizer’s was 42%.

“That study … is a pre-print study, it hasn’t been fully peer-reviewed,” […]