On this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized the absence of President Joe Biden as problems arise both domestically and abroad from Kabul to Chicago.
The Ohio Republican said it was his preference the White House projected “strength and confidence.” However, it was failing to do so.
“Well, I think the first thing is, why is Joe Biden on vacation?” Jordan said. “I don’t think he’s taken one question from the press this entire weekend. So, this is a frightening situation. It’s an embarrassing situation for the United States. But I think, frankly, it’s not […]
