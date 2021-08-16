Greg Abbott/AP Photo The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Sunday that Dallas and San Antonio must obey Gov. Greg Abbott ‘s executive order that banned local governments and other state institutions from imposing mask mandates, CNN reported .
Some local leaders, however, are ignoring the high court’s order.
Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said he will still force students, faculty, and staff in his district to wear masks.“The order that was issued by the Supreme Court applied to Dallas County, and it’s listed, ‘Clay Jenkins and Dallas County,’ it did not say one word about Dallas ISD in that […]
