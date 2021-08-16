‘There is a concern that the vaccine may start to wane in its effectiveness…’ AP Photo: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (Headline USA) The director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

Among the first to receive them could be health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans.

Dr. Francis Collins also pleaded anew for unvaccinated people to get their shots, calling them “sitting ducks” for a delta variant that is […]