Representative Devin Nunes, the California Republican who helped unravel the bogus Russia collusion probe, has scored a major legal win in his efforts to pursue a defamation case against The Washington Post for false reporting.
A federal judge has ruled while there is insufficient evidence to show the Post was negligent when it falsely reported Nunes advocated President Trump’s unfounded claim that Trump Tower was wiretapped, there was enough evidence of actual malice to proceed.
U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols in Washington DC concluded the case could proceed for defamation because the Post inaccurately reported last November that Nunes spread […]
