President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon, February 10, 2021, in Washington, DC.. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP) In what seems to be an attempt to provide levity in an anxiety-soaked world, Senator Matt Canavan of the Queensland Nationals Party sparked even more butt-hurt on the internet by jokingly posing the question of whether the Taliban would consider committing to a robust climate policy that would eventually see Afghanistan’s net carbon emissions reductions to zero, preferably sometime mid-century. The internet had already been on a negative mood cycle that the Taliban were able to basically negotiate […]

Read the rest of this story here: bigleaguepolitics.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker