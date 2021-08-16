Uranium rod elements of a nuclear reactor. (Parilov/Adobe Stock) Senators are calling to uproot Australian legislation banning nuclear energy, suggesting that the technology could play a key role in ensuring energy reliability amid a pivot away from fossil fuels.

This comes after an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report spurred environmental activists to vandalised Parliament House and demanded Australia do more to address climate concerns.

Currently, nuclear power is prohibited under the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Act 1998 (ARPANS), and the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC).But Senator Jacqui Lambie has questioned why nuclear power is […]