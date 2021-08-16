MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the third-highest ranking Republican in the House, alleged on Sunday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) blocked her and other Republican members from asking top U.S. officials about the unfolding disaster in Afghanistan.

“On this morning’s bipartisan conference call regarding Afghanistan with Secretaries Austin, Blinken, and Chairman Milley, Authoritarian Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi blocked me and multiple Republican Members from asking questions and lied and said, ‘there were no further questions in the queue,’” Stefanik said in a statement. “I sit on the House Armed Services Committee, the House […]