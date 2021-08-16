The Texas Supreme Court issued orders late Sunday blocking two defiant school districts from imposing mask mandates as students return to class, siding with Gov. Greg Abbott.

The orders affect the county school districts where the cities of Dallas and San Antonio are located. Both had defied an executive order from Abbott outlawing mandatory masks in Texas.

“Relator’s emergency motion for temporary relief granted,” the justices wrote. “Stay order issued.”The orders temporarily block the school districts from imposing mask mandates until the broader issue of the legality of Abbott’s executive order is settled.You can read the ruling here.“The ban doesn’t prohibit […]