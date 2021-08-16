Bundeswehr prepares evacuation of Germans in Afghanistan Thousands of people were seen running for planes in countless videos posted to social media at the airport in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, as the Taliban takes control of the country.

Some of the videos were posted late on Sunday night and during the early morning hours on Monday local Afghanistan time.

“Witnesses at the civilian domestic terminal said they had heard occasional gunshots and said thousands of people had crammed into the terminal and filled the parking lots, desperately seeking flights out,” The New York Times reported . “Late Sunday, the […]