AP Photo/Zabi Karimi Given the politically expedient, knee-jerk reaction of Joe Biden and his administration’s pathetic habit of cowardly blaming everything they fu screw up on Donald Trump — while brazenly taking credit for Trump’s successes — National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday raised more than a few eyebrows by actually acknowledging that the cataclysmic fall of Afghanistan “unfolded at unexpected speed.”

Then, as if on cue, Sullivan said something stupid.

Biden, Sullivan said, stands by his decision to withdraw U.S. troops. Presumably, exactly the way he withdrew them — as if it was a singular decision. It was not. […]