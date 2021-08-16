AP Photo/Zabi Karimi Given the politically expedient, knee-jerk reaction of Joe Biden and his administration’s pathetic habit of cowardly blaming everything they fu screw up on Donald Trump — while brazenly taking credit for Trump’s successes — National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday raised more than a few eyebrows by actually acknowledging that the cataclysmic fall of Afghanistan “unfolded at unexpected speed.”
Then, as if on cue, Sullivan said something stupid.
Biden, Sullivan said, stands by his decision to withdraw U.S. troops. Presumably, exactly the way he withdrew them — as if it was a singular decision. It was not. […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker