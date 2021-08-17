U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a whopping 1,000 illegal aliens in hours at a single station in Texas.
Agents at the Rio Grande Valley Sector apprehended more than 4,000 in a single day last week, Breitbart reported .
Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted a video showing agents taking a large group of migrants into custody on August 12. FYTD as of July 31- #RGV Sector #BorderPatrol has apprehended more than 412K migrants. Add another 1K migrants encountered #TODAY by Rio Grande City Station agents, within a few hours. pic.twitter.com/qj80T25Tij — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) […]
