Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is calling for Afghan “refugees” to be imported into his home state.

“Joe Biden has broken his word to the nation, the Afghans and the world, but we as Americans cannot break our word to those who lent aid to us in our mission to defend freedom and bring justice to those who attacked our country on September 11,” he said in response to President-imposed Joe Biden’s disastrous pull-out.

He added that “it is vitally important to keep those who partnered with American armed forces over the last 20 years safe from harm.”Kemp wants to bring over […]