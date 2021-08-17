Maryland, Georgia, and Virginia have said that they are happy to welcome more Afghan refugees into their states, without express consent of their constituents, of course.

Maryland is already set to take 180 Afghan refugees and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said his state “will continue to serve as safe harbor” for refugees. In Georgia, Republican Governor Joe Kemp has also signaled that they want to take them in.

“Joe Biden has broken his word to the nation, the Afghans and the world, but we as Americans cannot break our word to those who lent aid to us in our […]