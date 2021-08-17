AP Photo/Evan Vucci As we reported earlier, the Biden team is saying that there may be up to 10,000 Americans who still need to be rescued from Afghanistan. I wrote previously about how they were begging people like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) for help because our government wasn’t responding and had just told them to shelter in place and fill out a form.
But it may be even worse than that, according to Bush Assistant Secretary of State Robert Charles. According to Charles, he said there was a tally and it was between 15,000 and 40,000 people still waiting […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
