Joe Biden’s withdrawal of the United States military has been a disaster and absolutely no amount of spin from his defenders will change that fact.
Whatever credibility Biden was clinging to before this past weekend is gone. He has lost his standing before the American people and on the world stage. Two Republican lawmakers are already calling on Biden to resign as a result.
One is Florida Senator Rick Scott. TRENDING: Biden Refuses to Take Questions From Reporters After Blaming Trump For His Afghanistan Disaster – Immediately Takes Off to Camp David! (VIDEO) Politico reports: Rick Scott raises removing Biden […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker