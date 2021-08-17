Joe Biden’s withdrawal of the United States military has been a disaster and absolutely no amount of spin from his defenders will change that fact.

Whatever credibility Biden was clinging to before this past weekend is gone. He has lost his standing before the American people and on the world stage. Two Republican lawmakers are already calling on Biden to resign as a result.

One is Florida Senator Rick Scott. Politico reports: Rick Scott raises removing Biden