How do you celebrate a humiliating victory over America that took less than 48 hours to complete?
Well, you take your machine guns and head to the amusement park and ride bumper cars, of course…
That’s right, while Joe Biden deals with one of the worst foreign policy debacles on record, and gets berated at home (and abroad) for abandoning our people in Afghanistan and turning his back on the foreigners who helped us, the Taliban Terror group are so foot-loose and fancy-free in Afghanistan, that they’re actually at an amusement park driving bumper cars around. All thanks to Joe Biden. […]
