This may be the most insane activity in Fulton County since the 2020 Election steal.

CDMedia is reporting that Fulton County is looking to spend more than half a million dollars on the Elections Group – the same group that was involved in the election steal in the county in the 2020 Election. Trusted sources have informed CDMedia that Fulton County Board of Commissioners will vote on a $570k contract for Chicago area ‘The Elections Group’ to conduct a comprehensive business process review of operations improvement and efficiency for Fulton County, GA elections. Fulton County was the epicenter […]