Abortion Colorado Sidewalk counseling and all forms of peaceful protest outside of abortion facilities is now illegal in Western Australia. The Public Health Amendment Bill 2021 passed the Labor-dominated Legislative Council on August 11, 2021. Western Australia is the last state in that nation to pass such an ordinance. Every state and territory in Australia has now enacted similar legislation.

The bill, also known as the “Safe Access Zones” bill, outlaws “prohibited behaviour within a safe access zone,” which is defined as the area “within the boundary of premises at which abortions are provided” and “within 150 m[eters] […]