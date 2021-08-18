It’s much worse than we thought!
According to Sean Hannity there are from “10,000 to as many as 40,000” Americans still trapped inside Afghanistan on Tuesday night. Earlier today a note was sent to Americans trying to escape Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the city over the weekend. The Biden administration told Americans to make their way to the Kabul airport But they could not guarantee their security as they made their way there.
