AP Photo/LM Otero, File Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19.

If we know anything about the progressive left and their social media expressions, it’s that they value the inherent humanity of every person, and they refuse to elevate politics above compassion.

Just kidding. The progressive left has been rooting for people in red states to die of COVID by the droves for over a year now. They are actively rooting for mass fatalities. They devour every false narrative of out-of-control fatalities and cases in Florida and Texas.Texas was one of the first states to open and back in […]