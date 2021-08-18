AP Photo/Rahmat Gul In one more example of the Biden administration’s feckless retreat from Afghanistan, Americans stranded in the country are not getting any assistance in getting to the evacuation point. CBS News reports that about half of the Americans in the country on the State Department list are receiving calls to go to the evacuation point . They are getting instructions on how to go to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. However, the U.S. will not be helping with transportation.

CBS learned from an unnamed congressional aide that there are no in-country partners to assist the Americans to […]