General Mike Flynn is the author of the 2019 Afghanistan Papers , which could be the second time in all of the 20 years of the United States being in that region, that anyone criticized the role of the Federal Government in the “War on Terror”. The First time was when Flynn humiliated former President Barack Obama over his comments that ISIL (ISIS) was the “JV team”.
After a high-profile media lynching of Flynn and his family full of revenge for his beliefs, the three-star General may have paid a heavy price for deconstructing the military mess that we are […]
Read the rest of this story here: djhjmedia.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker