General Mike Flynn is the author of the 2019 Afghanistan Papers , which could be the second time in all of the 20 years of the United States being in that region, that anyone criticized the role of the Federal Government in the “War on Terror”. The First time was when Flynn humiliated former President Barack Obama over his comments that ISIL (ISIS) was the “JV team”.

After a high-profile media lynching of Flynn and his family full of revenge for his beliefs, the three-star General may have paid a heavy price for deconstructing the military mess that we are […]