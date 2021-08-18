Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of California admitted over the weekend that Republican recall candidate Larry Elder could replace him as California’s governor.

Newsom, who is facing harsh scrutiny for his failed COVID-19 pandemic response, made the comments at a campaign stop at a Mexican resturaunt.

“Though we defeated Trump, we didn’t defeat Trumpism. Trumpism is still alive and well, even here in the state of California,” Newsom said, trying to pin his failures on Trump and his allies. “If you don’t believe me, just consider … the likely person to enter an oath of office, to enter in the governor’s office […]