AP Photo/Wilson Ring One reason some people say we don’t need guns is that we have the police. For the sake of argument, let’s assume this person is self-aware enough to not also call for defunding the police.

In these people’s minds, you don’t need a firearm, you just call the police and they’ll swoop in to protect you.

Unfortunately for them, though, the courts have routinely found that the police don’t actually have a duty to protect you. They can and do protect people all the time, but they’re not obligated to do any such thing. Counting on it might […]