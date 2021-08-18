AP Photo/Wilson Ring One reason some people say we don’t need guns is that we have the police. For the sake of argument, let’s assume this person is self-aware enough to not also call for defunding the police.
In these people’s minds, you don’t need a firearm, you just call the police and they’ll swoop in to protect you.
Unfortunately for them, though, the courts have routinely found that the police don’t actually have a duty to protect you. They can and do protect people all the time, but they’re not obligated to do any such thing. Counting on it might […]
Read the rest of this story here: bearingarms.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker