“The measure of a man’s character is what he would do if he knew he never would be found out.” — Thomas Babington Macaulay

To deport or not to deport? Perhaps not the question.

During presidential political campaigns, a frequent question posed is, “What will we do with millions of illegal immigrants already in America? And how about the thousands more arriving constantly?” These are the wrong questions. The more precise and important questions are: What will good immigrant parents decide to do about their illegal situation and status? What impact over time do parents living in the shadows […]