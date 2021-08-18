Jen Psaki returned from a pre-empted vacation on Tuesday to address the Aghanistan disaster in the absence of President Joe Biden, who is still at Camp David.

The White House Press Secretary faced an unprecedented onslaught from reporters on the Biden administration’s ‘failure’ to evacuate diplomats, interpreters, and American civilians from the war-torn country in an orderly military withdrawal. Watch: . @PressSec Jen Psaki on withdrawing U.S. forces: “The president stands by his decision because he knows it’s in the interests of the United States, our national security, and the American people.” pic.twitter.com/7aM7MLamB1 — The Hill (@thehill) August 17, 2021 […]