The crisis in Afghanistan has left the world watching in dismay and Americans wondering: what happened?
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has stood his ground on the decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country. (Story continues below. Sign up for Trish’s Free podcast here.) Critics, though, have said he totally mishandled the withdrawal, even some of those who supported his decision.
Now, the poll numbers are showing Americans are not happy with Biden’s work. Convention of States Action released a new poll that found 7 0% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan , a major lack of confidence […]
Read the rest of this story here: trishintel.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker