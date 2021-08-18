The crisis in Afghanistan has left the world watching in dismay and Americans wondering: what happened?

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has stood his ground on the decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country. Critics, though, have said he totally mishandled the withdrawal, even some of those who supported his decision.

Now, the poll numbers are showing Americans are not happy with Biden’s work. Convention of States Action released a new poll that found 7 0% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan , a major lack of confidence […]