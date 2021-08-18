Kamala Harris Vice President Kamala Harris vanished from public view for five days as President Joe Biden and his administration tackled their worst foreign policy blunder to date.

Her last solo public appearance was on August 12, as she met with business leaders to discuss the importance of childcare and paid leave benefits.

Harris last appeared publicly with President Joe Biden on August 10 as they celebrated the president’s proposed infrastructure deal passing the Senate with a bipartisan majority.The vice president was spotted in a photo released by the White House over the weekend showing President Biden attending a video conference […]