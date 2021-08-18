A Chicago pharmacist who allegedly sold genuine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccination cards on eBay was arrested, according to the U.S. Justice Department . Tangtang Zhao, 34, allegedly sold 125 cards to 11 different purchasers in March and April. He is charged with 12 counts of theft of government property.

An indictment listed an approximate sum paid for multiple batches of cards — for instance, there were multiple 10-card batches listed with amounts paid ranging from $88.03 up to $117.40.

“Knowingly selling COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at risk of serious injury or […]