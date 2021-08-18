AP Photo/Seth Wenig Where school masks are concerned, Tennessee parents just got options.

To mask or not to mask — it’s a question they’ll be free to answer themselves.

As announced by the Office of the Governor website , on Monday, Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 84 .“I want to acknowledge the frustration and fear that many are feeling,” he said, “fear of COVID and its effects on your family, fear of government intervention and its effect, and frustration over everything from masks to information that changes by the day.”“Right now,” the governor continued, “some of the greatest frustration is […]