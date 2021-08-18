The U.S. Air Force said Tuesday it is investigating how Afghan civilians died this week amid chaos at the international airport in Kabul, including reports that people fell from an aircraft in flight.
“The Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) is reviewing all available information regarding a C-17 aircraft that departed Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 16 and the loss of civilian lives – to include video documentation and the source of social media posts,” said Ann Stefanek, a spokesperson for the military branch.
Investigators also are examining the discovery of human remains inside the wheel […]
