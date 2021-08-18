The chancellor at University of North Carolina at Chapel told concerned citizens recently that a vocal anti-Israel activist teaching a course on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this fall will be a “welcoming and inclusive environment that fosters civil discourse.”
“I am confident that students enrolled this fall in HIST 277 will benefit from a thoughtful presentation of information relevant to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz wrote in an August 6 letter to the nonprofit Voice for Israel at North Carolina.
Kylie Broderick , the instructor, has used Twitter to promote her BDS platform, which includes calls to investigate any […]
Read the rest of this story here: campusreform.org
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker