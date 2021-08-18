With International Overdose Awareness Day approaching in just two weeks, it should be a time for reflecting on the massive surge in opioid deaths and what has contributed to them. This is especially true in Wisconsin where these deaths spiked in part thanks to onerous pandemic-related restrictions and panic. Instead, Dane County is slapping weary residents with another mask mandate, despite a steadily declining COVID-19 death rate that is almost nonexistent.

Dane County, Wisconsin’s second-most populous county that includes the capital city of Madison, announced on Tuesday that an indoor mask mandate would go into effect on Thursday for the […]