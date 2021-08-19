Simone Biles has always been an uncontroversial and undeniably talented Olympic athlete, beloved and admired by the entire world. That is, until this summer’s 2021 Olympics in Japan. During the Olympics, she withdrew from some competitions and, after the Olympics, she strongly advocated in favor of abortion. The first act was a personal decision but the second act, because of her prominence, could have profound repercussions and needs to be addressed.

As we all know, Biles stepped down from some Olympic competitions this year due to mental health concerns. Some will speculate that she “quit” because she felt unfairly scored. […]