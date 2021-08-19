( ETH ) – The Miami-Dade County School Board has voted to implement a mask mandate for the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Parents can opt-out their child out with a doctor’s note.
According to CBS Miami , The move defies an order from Gov. Ron DeSantis that states the decision must be left up to parents. United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats released the following statement on the school board’s vote: “Today, we witnessed what democracy looks like despite being forced to withstand the vitriol of an anti-science group.
With the recommendations of medical experts, the CDC, […]
Read the rest of this story here: endtimeheadlines.org
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker