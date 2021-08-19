WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you read, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

Former President Trump hit President Biden and “woke generals” in his latest statement on the Afghanistan U.S. troop withdrawal that led to the Taliban’s control.

“First you bring out all of the American citizens,” Trump began. “Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens–AND THEN YOU […]