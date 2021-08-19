Former President Trump appeared on Maria Baritomo’s show Wednesday to rail against Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Trump says with all the problems going on, McConnell “should be ashamed of himself.”
“They were dying,” Trump said of the GOP. “They’re dying at the border, they’re dying in Afghanistan, they are dying all over the place.”
Most of all, Trump was disappointed with the recent infrastructure bill. “Only 11% goes to infrastructure. It’s not an infrastructure plan, it’s a Green New Deal plan,” Trump said. “And because they signed that, it’s going to be easy to get the real beauty, the one […]
Read the rest of this story here: saraacarter.com
