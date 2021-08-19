AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) As the Taliban horror story continues to unfold in Kabul and other cities across Afghanistan, a little more than 60 miles away from the besieged capital lies Panjshir, Afghanistan’s last free province.

Moreover, Panjshir — which translates to “Five Lions From Persia” — has never been conquered, either by foreigners, the Taliban, or the Afghans. It remains a liberated zone.

And if the Taliban decides to take on the lone free province, as reported by our own Hollie McKay in The New York Post?The Islamist extremists are going to be met by armed, fiercely independent forces who — […]