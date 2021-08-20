As the Taliban seizes control of Afghanistan, the macroeconomic outlook for the country is rapidly worsening.

On Tuesday, the USD/AFN exchange rate increased rapidly from 80 to 86, after briefly touching 100. However, the outlook for Afghanistan’s Afghani ( AFN ) is much worse than even those numbers show. Frozen Reserves

The Central Bank of Afghanistan (or Da Afghanistan Bank – DAB ) holds about $10.0 billion in international reserves. This includes foreign currency, U.S. treasuries and gold.These reserves previously helped stabilize the value of a country’s currency, just like gold did in the past. However, much of these […]