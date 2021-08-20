As the Taliban wallow in advanced military hardware that the United States gave the Afghan government in hopes of preventing a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, one option reportedly under consideration is to use airstrikes to destroy the equipment.

The evaporation of Afghan resistance left the Taliban with “more than 2,000 armored vehicles, including U.S. Humvees, and up to 40 aircraft potentially including UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones,” according to Reuters .

“Everything that hasn’t been destroyed is the Taliban’s now,” an anonymous U.S. official told the outlet.The weapons could be used to ensure Taliban dominance over […]