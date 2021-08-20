As the Taliban wallow in advanced military hardware that the United States gave the Afghan government in hopes of preventing a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, one option reportedly under consideration is to use airstrikes to destroy the equipment.
The evaporation of Afghan resistance left the Taliban with “more than 2,000 armored vehicles, including U.S. Humvees, and up to 40 aircraft potentially including UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones,” according to Reuters .
“Everything that hasn’t been destroyed is the Taliban’s now,” an anonymous U.S. official told the outlet.The weapons could be used to ensure Taliban dominance over […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.westernjournal.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker